Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee and forward William Karlsson discuss new 8-year contract extension

SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 10: William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates with control of the puck against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 10, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee announced Monday evening that the team has officially signed forward William Karlsson to an eight-year contract through the 2026-27 season. Karlsson’s contract is worth an average annual value of $5.9 million.

LIVE: Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee and player William Karlsson will talk with the media about Karlsson's new contract. Posted by 8 News Now on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The Golden Knights tweeted Karlsson’s message to fans on Twitter.

‘Wild Bill’ as he’s lovingly called by fans, 26, finished his second season with the Golden Knights with 56 points (24 G, 32 A) to go with 16 penalty minutes. He finished with 13 multi-point games, including three games where he recorded three points.

The Marsta, Sweden native, also recorded his 150th career point on December 6 and now has 184 career points (85 G, 99 A) through five seasons in the NHL. Karlsson is the only player in franchise history to have appeared in every regular season game and postseason contest, a total of 191 games.

He was initially acquired by the Golden Knights during the 2017 Expansion Draft.