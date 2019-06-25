Vegas Golden Knights GM George McPhee and forward William Karlsson discuss new 8-year contract extension

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee announced Monday evening that the team has officially signed forward William Karlsson to an eight-year contract through the 2026-27 season. Karlsson’s contract is worth an average annual value of $5.9 million.
The Golden Knights tweeted Karlsson’s message to fans on Twitter.
‘Wild Bill’ as he’s lovingly called by fans, 26, finished his second season with the Golden Knights with 56 points (24 G, 32 A) to go with 16 penalty minutes. He finished with 13 multi-point games, including three games where he recorded three points.
The Marsta, Sweden native, also recorded his 150th career point on December 6 and now has 184 career points (85 G, 99 A) through five seasons in the NHL. Karlsson is the only player in franchise history to have appeared in every regular season game and postseason contest, a total of 191 games.
He was initially acquired by the Golden Knights during the 2017 Expansion Draft.