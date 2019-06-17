supermarket chef

About La Bonita Supermarkets:

In 1991, after moving to Las Vegas from Los Angeles, Jaime & Sylvia Martinez founded the Las Vegas's first "Carniceria", or butcher shop. The owners, originally from Michoacan, Mexico, decided to name it after his rancher father's favorite cow, "La Bonita".

Carniceria La Bonita continued to grow along with the Las Vegas Valley and evolved into La Bonita Supermarkets. Family owned and operated, La Bonita has 5 locations across the Las Vegas valley, with their newest and biggest store opening in early 2018. Currently, La Bonita employs 700 people and is expected to hire another 150 more with their new store.