Tedd Florendo

One trip to a Seattle TV Newsroom and he was hooked. At 14-years-old, Tedd Florendo remembers the sights and sounds of typing, phones and printers.

“I thought about how exciting and glamorous it would be to work inside a fast-paced newsroom.”

In 1998, Florendo graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from Washington State University. He landed his first TV job as a reporter for a small station in Yakima, Washington. Later, he was promoted to morning weather anchor and covered some of the major storms in the Pacific Northwest.

He eventually moved on to Green Bay, Wisconsin and chased EF-2 Tornadoes for WFRV, and stood in frigid weather to do live shots for the Weather Channel.

In 2004, 8 News NOW hired Florendo for his expertise and experience forecasting flash floods and severe storms. It was that experience that helped save lives forecasting dangerous summer monsoons. He later earned his certification from Mississippi State and landed a job as the weekend meteorologist for WCAU in Philadelphia in 2013.

“It was definitely one of the hardest places in America to forecast. It also happened to be the worst winter in East Coast history. Forecasting Nor'easters, hurricanes and ice storms definitely made me a better meteorologist.”

Florendo has now returned back to Las Vegas as the lead meteorologist for 8 News Now Evening Edition.

“It's my promise and commitment to you that our weather team will bring the most detailed and accurate forecasts so you can be prepared in any weather, rain or shine.”

Florendo has a wife, daughter and two pets (dog and cat)

Favorite Food: Italian

Favorite Movie: Remember the Titans

Hobby: Snowboarding

TV Show: Anything on CBS and Game of Thrones

fact: In high school he was voted best Basketball player by his Tennis Team

