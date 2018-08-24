What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri. Aug. 24, 2018

Paving the way to make Primm proper

The primary entry point for hundreds of thousands of drivers from southern California to Las Vegas is the town of Primm at the border between the Silver State and the Golden State. the Nevada Dept of Transportation has broken that number down to an average 16,000 vehicles each and every day, pointing out that that includes heavy truck traffic. an NDOT press release notes the main drag - Primm Blvd at I-15 there - hasn't been repaved in 20 years. They've got other improvement plans that go along with laying down all of a quarter mile of new asphalt: the project will also include handicap accessible curb and ramp improvements as well as enhancements to drainage there. When all is said and done the medians and lane-striping will also be realigned to better accommodate tractor-trailers. And - because you just can't have enough odd statistics to help you grasp what they're doing - they'll be using enough blacktop to pave 270 driveways and moving enough dirt to fill over 60 swimming pools.

So when does all this start? We don't have a specific date, but NDOT says it'll be in the middle of next month - just a few weeks from now, with completion projected by the end of the year, which it probably better be to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of New Year's Eve visitors driving up from So-Cal. We also don't know if this will be a 24/7 operation, but whenever the crews are out, expect delays in both directions with flaggers directing folks through.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put that phone down!