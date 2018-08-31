What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri. Aug. 31, 2018

A peek behind the traffic curtain for something that's driving *me* crazy:

Why isn't I-11 showing up on the 8NewsNow traffic maps? It sounds like a simple thing, but - as with many things in life - it turns out it's a little more complicated. Without getting into too much "inside baseball" 8NewsNow has a deal with company that makes what's called "Max" software for the traffic computer. It not only shows where streets and highways are, it also helps us show you how traffic is moving - or isn't. But the roads aren't someone drawing where they *think* they are. With advanced GPS technology we know *exactly* where streets are, but we need the G-I-S - Geographic Information System - data to properly fill in the map. So when I asked the Max software folks when I-11 data would appear they wrote back:

"New roads are only updated in our software a few times each year. At this time we do not have a firm date on when I-11 will be included. W e want nothing more than to provide our customers with 100% road and traffic data accuracy at all times. Unfortunately, we are restricted by the available third-party data, which, while the best in the industry, features vendors that follow their own internal processes to ensure they continue to distribute the accurate, reliable data that is the foundation of Max Traffic.”

Back before smart phones and Apple or Google maps, people used to buy stand alone GPS units, some of which had data provided by a company you might remember called Tom Tom. That's who MAX-traffic uses, and their note to me went on-

"Tom Tom releases new maps quarterly. [Their] product delivery is preceded by data processing and quality checks that take time, so the company is unable to execute road changes too close to the moment before the product is delivered.”

So thanks for letting me vent, and I sure hope the MAX traffic folks keep banging the tom-toms to get I-11 into the 8NewsNow system sooner rather than later.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!