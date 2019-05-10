What's Driving You Crazy? - May 10, 2019
The HOV controversy is sending Nate into outer space. . .
All the talk about a new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-15 may be driving traffic anchor Nate Tannenbaum crazy
Fasten your seat-belts: Nate's going into outer space!
Here's the script to the video attached to this story:
What's driving you crazy???
"H-O-V me up, Scotty”
These are the voyages of the traffic ship, Good-Day. Our 8NewsNow mission: to explore strange new HOV lanes. Traffic log, 051019: an HOV lane already exists on US95. There's one coming may 20th to I-15, whether you like it or not.
First: NDOT has a simple HOV in-and-out point map that's right here on this web page (click the video). Second: Maybe NDOT could have come up with something other than “closed” over the overhead sign. How about “not yet”? or “May 20th”? And one more photo shows that - as Tony Illia and NDOT have been saying - only *1* H-O-V lane on I-15. What had been the 2nd express lane will be in service for all traffic. Third: well, beam in again on monday for some of *your* commentary - and, boy, has there been plenty - as we - - Boldly HOV where no one has HOV'd before.
Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that communicator. uh. I mean phone!
If there's something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109
What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., May 6, 2019
Heads-up for drivers in extreme southern Clark County:
For the next week and half work by NDOT crews on state highway 164 could affect your ride between Searchlight and Nipton, CA. Highway 164 *is* the official name, but most folks call it “Nipton Road.”
Whatever you call it, crews are going to be “crack-sealing” the road in two-mile stretches from 4am to 8pm every day. There will be flaggers and a pilot car to chaperone drivers through, one direction at a time on that two-lane road. NDOT says delays will be “minor.”Read the Full Article
What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., May 3, 2019
Tying up loose Spaghetti Bowl ends
Brace yourself: the end of Project Neon is just a couple of weeks away, which might explain the flurry of emails from NDOT detailing several “finishing touches” that all start Monday.
Here are just three of them:Read the Full Article
What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., May 1, 2019
The continuing adventures of the hawk pedestrian safety crosswalk signals in henderson
They've put in new equipment at two intersections: at College Drive and Vermillion – pretty much Foothill High School's front door. You'll now see what are known as HAWK light signals. They have a specific set of lights all set to make passing drivers aware of pedestrians. A “HAWK” supposedly stands for “ high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon.” One of the signals is right across the street from Foothill High School. Viewer Dave tweeted back to me:
"The problem at College and Vermillion is actually this: The students leave the school in ones and twos, spaced just far enough apart that the cars never get a chance to move."Read the Full Article
