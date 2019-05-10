What's Driving You Crazy? - May 10, 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NDOT map of HOV in and out points on the 95 and 15 freeways What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., May 10, 2019 NDOT map of HOV in and out points on the 95 and 15 freeways prev next

All the talk about a new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-15 may be driving traffic anchor Nate Tannenbaum crazy

Fasten your seat-belts: Nate's going into outer space!

Here's the script to the video attached to this story:

What's driving you crazy???

"H-O-V me up, Scotty”

These are the voyages of the traffic ship, Good-Day. Our 8NewsNow mission: to explore strange new HOV lanes. Traffic log, 051019: an HOV lane already exists on US95. There's one coming may 20th to I-15, whether you like it or not.

First: NDOT has a simple HOV in-and-out point map that's right here on this web page (click the video). Second: Maybe NDOT could have come up with something other than “closed” over the overhead sign. How about “not yet”? or “May 20th”? And one more photo shows that - as Tony Illia and NDOT have been saying - only *1* H-O-V lane on I-15. What had been the 2nd express lane will be in service for all traffic. Third: well, beam in again on monday for some of *your* commentary - and, boy, has there been plenty - as we - - Boldly HOV where no one has HOV'd before.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that communicator. uh. I mean phone!