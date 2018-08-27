What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon. Aug. 27, 2018

Driving You Crazy

We're talking about the ongoing project to improve US-93 where it meets the I-15 northeast of Las Vegas. US93 is the main road from here into Lincoln County and beyond and NDOT is in the middle of big plans to widen 5 miles of the 93, amongst other things. If you're not sure what we're talking about, the 93 and the 15 is where there's a "Love's" truck-stop on your way in or out of town. Starting this morning drivers exiting the 15 onto the 93 will be shifted to a couple of temporary lanes. NDOT says flaggers will be there for a few days but that the temporary lanes will be in effect until December. When the project is finished there will be what NDOT describes as a modified "diverging diamond" interchange at the 93 and the 15. Drivers in Henderson who get on or off the 95/515 at Horizon Drive use the only active diverging diamond interchange in southern Nevada, but more are planned. Commuters and truckers may not enjoy the lane shift, but when the $58-million dollar project is wrapped up, getting started on the road to Alamo, Caliente, Pioche and on up to Ely will be a lot easier.

