What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon. Jun. 25, 2018

LAS VEGAS - A concrete median truly divides Las Vegas Blvd. This is on the valley's far south end, a mile or so away from the M Resort at Las Vegas Blvd and St Rose Pkwy.

Joanne reached out to tell me about the feed store she goes to there and how the new median has cut off access to northbound travel from a side street called Jonathan. She says:

"We have to go south to St Rose Pkwy, flip a u-turn and come back, more than a mile out of the way. I'm disabled. The feed store delivers hay to my house. But there's a bar next door that people who've been drinking can shoot across six lanes of traffic, while customers from the feed store - and people who live on Jonathan - can't."

There's a left turn for access *to* Jonathan from northbound Las Vegas Blvd, but *no* access to the northbound blvd from Jonathan.

Joanne says some feed store customers are now driving across the dirt between the two businesses to avoid having to go all the way down to St Rose for access to the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Blvd. She hopes something can be done to fix the situation because - as she colorfully puts it - - t his fries my bacon extra crispy.

Joanne, thanks for reaching out. We'll see what we can find out.