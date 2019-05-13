Driving You Crazy

What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., May 13, 2019

Viewer comments on HOV lanes

By:
Posted: May 13, 2019 / 07:44 AM PDT / Updated: May 13, 2019 / 07:44 AM PDT

After the fun we had Friday talking about the freeway feature that starts on I-15 next Monday - with 24/7 status there extended to the already existing h-o-v on the 95, let's share some of *your* comments

Wayne Sweeten I was told federal funds are provided for HOV lanes, that's why we have them...for the funds. Don't know if this is true or not.

Marco Ramirez We DON'T need HOV (sad emojis)

Dan Cabrera That [photo] where you showed the old express lane, shows where they graded the old double line. That has made for unsafe driving with gravel being kicked up as people drive on it. NDOT might want to clean that up if they don’t want to pay for broken windshields

 Jeff Short  The only thing that I wish that could be changed is for NDOT to allow single rider EVa (as the law allows them to set)

I'll be relaying all of these comments to NDOT's Tony Illia and I'll share his responses.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there's something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109

 

