What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., May 13, 2019
Viewer comments on HOV lanes
After the fun we had Friday talking about the freeway feature that starts on I-15 next Monday - with 24/7 status there extended to the already existing h-o-v on the 95, let's share some of *your* comments
Wayne Sweeten I was told federal funds are provided for HOV lanes, that's why we have them...for the funds. Don't know if this is true or not.
Marco Ramirez We DON'T need HOV (sad emojis)
Dan Cabrera That [photo] where you showed the old express lane, shows where they graded the old double line. That has made for unsafe driving with gravel being kicked up as people drive on it. NDOT might want to clean that up if they don’t want to pay for broken windshields
Jeff Short The only thing that I wish that could be changed is for NDOT to allow single rider EVa (as the law allows them to set)
I'll be relaying all of these comments to NDOT's Tony Illia and I'll share his responses.
Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!
If there's something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109
More Driving You Crazy Stories
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - May 10, 2019
All the talk about a new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-15 may be driving traffic anchor Nate Tannenbaum crazy
Fasten your seat-belts: Nate's going into outer space!
Here's the script to the video attached to this story:
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., May 6, 2019
Heads-up for drivers in extreme southern Clark County:
For the next week and half work by NDOT crews on state highway 164 could affect your ride between Searchlight and Nipton, CA. Highway 164 *is* the official name, but most folks call it “Nipton Road.”
Whatever you call it, crews are going to be “crack-sealing” the road in two-mile stretches from 4am to 8pm every day. There will be flaggers and a pilot car to chaperone drivers through, one direction at a time on that two-lane road. NDOT says delays will be “minor.”Read the Full Article
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., May 3, 2019
Tying up loose Spaghetti Bowl ends
Brace yourself: the end of Project Neon is just a couple of weeks away, which might explain the flurry of emails from NDOT detailing several “finishing touches” that all start Monday.
Here are just three of them:
