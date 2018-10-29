Driving You Crazy

What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon. Oct. 29, 2018

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 08:14 AM PDT

Should we even bother talking about the complete closure of the 95 in the Spaghetti Bowl?

My immediate response is: "Yes!" Not every driver trying to go through the 95 under I-15 through the interchange watches 8NewsNow (shocking, right?). But I feel I'd be shirking my responsibilities if I didn't let you know about these things ahead of time. Like, for instance, Monday night! Starting at 9pm and scheduled to run until 5 Tuesday morning, NDOT crews will continue their work not only on the new I-15 bridge over the 95, but also on the new overhead signage. Detours are the same as previous 95 closures: for northbounders, you'll be coned off to Las Vegas Blvd. The ramp to I-15 north will be closed. For southbounders, your last chance to get off will be MLK. Also -as with previous closures - I-15 north and south will be unaffected.

Buckle up, drive carefully - and put down that phone!

If there's something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109

