What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed. Aug. 29, 2018

When is a school zone no longer a school zone?

This isn't a philosophical question. it's a practical question from viewer Tarsha who emailed me:

"Why is the school zone still in effect in front of the old Gorman school site on Maryland Parkway?"

A little background: Bishop Gorman High School opened the original campus on Maryland Parkway between Oakey and St Louis in 1954, moving to the current location in the southwest valley near Russell and Hualapai in 2007. In the years since then, the Clark County School District has had various classrooms and offices in the buildings on Maryland Parkway, but not an actual school. There *is* and has been another school in that same area: St Anne's, offering pre-kindergarten through 8th grade classes. I hope that answers the question about why there's still a school zone there on Maryland Parkway, Tarsha, I did get a response from the school district about future plans for the Gorman campus. Spokesman Mauricio Marin wrote:

"In 2019 the CCSD is scheduled to open a temporary middle school at the former Bishop Gorman High School campus on Maryland Parkway. The enrollment will include some students from the John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.”

Thanks for writing Tarsha.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!