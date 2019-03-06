What's Driving you Crazy? - Wed., Mar. 6, 2019
Crack repair on St Rose Parkway
NDOT gets cracking on St Rose Parkway. Really.
Technically it's known as state highway 146, but most folks call the 7 mile stretch of road connecting I-15 to I-215 in the south and southeast valley "St Rose Parkway."
The Nevada Dept of Transportation calls it “cracked.” Drivers there should have noticed repair crews rolling along St Rose Pkwy in both directions yesterday, filling pavement with an asphalt emulsion to reduce water infiltration and reinforce the roadbed. Since we've already almost an entire average yearly rainfall in just over the first two months of 2019, that sounds like a good idea. NDOT's Tony Illia tells us:
"Crack filling prevents further roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience. It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle."
Tony also says crews will be at it from 5am to 2pm next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5am to 2pm each day
Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!
If there's something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109
More Driving You Crazy Stories
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., Mar. 4, 2019
A viewer is really upset with ndot about project neon in the Spaghetti Bowl. David writes:
"NDOT has managed to do a major screw up which could be fatal for drivers. If you are driving southbound 95 toward Phoenix at the 15, there are the left three lanes that have a major lane shift to the left. NDOT built the highway rising up into a 'hill.' They created a blind spot and a major lane shift right in this blind spot. The old lanes are still embedded in the pavement giving the false illusion the highway continues straight. I travel this every day and [have] almost been involved in many accidents. NDOT should be at the ABSOLUTE MINIMUM responsible to paint arrows on the sign above warning the approaching drivers of the drastic lane change to the left."
David- I sent your note over to Tony Illia AT N-DOT. Here's what he wrote back:Read the Full Article
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., Mar. 1, 2019
A ramp closure to make the Spaghetti Bowl jealous?
Yep: we're talkin' "Centennial Bowl" - where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. as NDOT lays the groundwork for what will eventually be a flyover ramp to get you from the north 95 to the west 215, you'll be losing the ramp from the north 95 to the *east* 215 northern beltway. This nightly closure starts Sunday night at 8:30 and is scheduled to run until 5:30 Thursday morning. The workaround should be becoming familiar: you'll get off the north 95 at Ann Road, head east to Jones, then take Jones north to the 215.
By the way: how are you liking the temporary journey to the west 215 from the north 95? Since NDOT took away the loop ramp right at the 215, you're sent to a Sky Point connector road just past Ann road that takes you to a signal light at the 215. Lemme know.Read the Full Article
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., Feb. 27, 2019
Now - the "Starr" of our show . . .
And it's not Project Neon. We're way down on the south end of town - specifically I-15 between Cactus and St. Rose Pkwy. It's the ongoing Starr Avenue Interchange project - which has a pretty big change coming during the overnight hours tonight. The northbound travel lanes of the 15 through the construction area are being switched back to where they were before the diversion to the east. Progress is continuing on the $34 million dollar project that's putting in a new "under-the-freeway" interchange at Starr that will connect Las Vegas Blvd and Dean Martin Drive. Drivers may have gotten used to the zig-zag detour to the right that kicked in months ago, but now it's time to return to whatever normal was. It starts at 7 Wednesdya night and scheduled to run until 4 Thursday morning. Plans call for the Starr Avenue interchange to be ready for drivers this summer.
Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW