What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., Mar. 6, 2019

NDOT gets cracking on St Rose Parkway. Really.

Technically it's known as state highway 146, but most folks call the 7 mile stretch of road connecting I-15 to I-215 in the south and southeast valley "St Rose Parkway."

The Nevada Dept of Transportation calls it “cracked.” Drivers there should have noticed repair crews rolling along St Rose Pkwy in both directions yesterday, filling pavement with an asphalt emulsion to reduce water infiltration and reinforce the roadbed. Since we've already almost an entire average yearly rainfall in just over the first two months of 2019, that sounds like a good idea. NDOT's Tony Illia tells us:

"Crack filling prevents further roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience. It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle."

Tony also says crews will be at it from 5am to 2pm next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5am to 2pm each day

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!