What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., May 22, 2019
NHP caught a speeder doing 117mph
Something that drives just about all of us crazy - unless you're the person trying to get away with it: speeding.
We've all seen them: the bobbers and weavers, the tailgaters who can't wait to jump in front of you - - only to turn right – right in front of you - at the next exit or street.
And - let's be real here - just about anyone who's ever gotten behind the wheel has probably pushed the speedometer beyond wherever it's supposed to be.
But then there are the drivers who aren't just speeding. They're putting not only their lives in jeopardy, but also the lives of anyone and everyone around them.
Did you see the tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol on Monday?
"Folks really enjoyed EDC [the Electric Daisy Carnival] this weekend, now that it’s over they can['t] get out of Nevada quick enough. This reveler was stopped in Primm going 117mph. Their next trip back to Nevada will be to Goodsprings Justice Court.”
Now imagine someone trying that as the only person in their car - in an H-O-V lane!
Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!
If there's something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109
More Driving You Crazy Stories
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., May 17, 2019by Nathan Tannenbaum / May 17, 2019
One more reminder before the new HOV lanes kick in on Monday.
H-O-V stands for “high occupancy vehicle” which means there are supposed to be at least two people in any car using that lane. There's been one on the 95 from the Spaghetti Bowl out past the Rainbow curve, but it was only in effect at peak driving times. So here's the thing: they're putting one of those H-O-V lanes in on I-15, now, too. They're making the entire H-O-V system 24 hours! That starts on Monday, too. yeah! We don't want you getting caught by surprise. Of course the Nevada Highway Patrol *is* giving a 30-day grace period on tickets to H-O-V lane violators who try getting away with a single occupant car. After June 20th? Some drivers will *still* be “surprised” by the $250 fine on the ticket they may get.
We have a map of where you're supposed to get in and out of the H-O-V lanes on this web page.Read the Full Article
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., May 15, 2019by Nathan Tannenbaum / May 15, 2019
There's plenty of other road construction around the valley besides Project Neon.
Drivers in the far northwest valley know what that's all about, as US95 is in the middle of that $78-million dollar widening between Ann Road and Kyle Canyon road at Mt Charleston.
Here are a few things you should know about the next few days along the 95 in that area.Read the Full Article
-
What's Driving You Crazy? - Mon., May 13, 2019by Nathan Tannenbaum / May 13, 2019
After the fun we had Friday talking about the freeway feature that starts on I-15 next Monday - with 24/7 status there extended to the already existing h-o-v on the 95, let's share some of *your* comments
Wayne Sweeten I was told federal funds are provided for HOV lanes, that's why we have them...for the funds. Don't know if this is true or not.
Marco Ramirez We DON'T need HOV (sad emojis)Read the Full Article
Trending Video
RTC offers new, affordable ride share option this holiday weekend
Aqua Park, a floating water park, opens in Lake Las Vegas
Marijuana dispensaries owners shut out of new licenses plead case in front of judge
Bill cracking down on robocalls passes U.S. Senate, heads to house for vote
Grand jury indicts woman accused of pushing man off RTC bus
Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers
Legacy Traditional School students, staff honor veteran teachers
Police find woman shot to death in apartment complex near Washington, Rainbow
8 News NOW Breve Informativo
Judge controversy update
8 News Now Good Day - OVation
8 News Now Good Day - National Wine Day
Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Friday Morning, May 24, 2019
Es el reto de la familia moderno
Swimming tips to each kids at Lifetime Green Valley
Remedy a Healing Art Exhibition is coming to Cannabation Cannabis Museum
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses summer boat safety
Las Vegas Honda Dealers are helping those in need
Pool safety tips with Life Time Green Valley
Memorial Day Weekend essentials with Smith's
Community honors those lost behind the badge, family of fallen officer grateful for support
Memorial Day set to bring big crowds to resort day, night clubs
Tedd's Forecast: Thursday Evening, May 23rd
Digging into the tricks of the trade for baseball preps
Raiders Stadium progress, completion on time for 2020 season
UNLV team digitizes old newspapers from across the country
CCSD Police break up multiple fights, pepper spray used to stop altercations
Judge who granted house arrest to the woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus is now receiving threats
Bus driver injured, student arrested in Canyon Springs HS fight
8 News NOW Breve Informativo
Father speaks on son's tragic death, deciding to donate organs
Como forjan lazos los ninos despues de una mudanza
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Downtown motel makeover
Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Thursday Morning, May 23, 2019
8 News Now Good Day - Elvis' new Graceland
Tracking wacky weather in the valley
In Your Business: Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce
Downtown motel gets multi-million dollar makeover
Diane's throwback Thursday song
Last day of school for CCSD students
Starcast is one of the largest gatherings of pro wrestlers
Heidi the dog needs a forever home
Trying out the fresh drinks at the La Bonita juice bar
Nevada State Bank is giving back
The new Optum Care Cancer Center is state of the art
Bringing the community together
Cool summer concoctions at La Bonita
Catch the Latino bad boy of comedy Angel Salazar
Aces preparing for season against some talented hardwood players
I-Team: Henderson mayor pays back some campaign expenses
Hundreds wait for life-saving organ on Nevada's transplant list
Domestic disturbance leads to shooting near Decatur and Washington
Weighted Funding Formula bill draws skepticism, questions during hearing
Alleged animal abuse first update
ONLY ON 8: Dog trainer speaks exclusively to 8 News Now regarding viral video that shows alleged animal abuse
19-year-old driver arrested, allegedly impaired during overnight crash that killed fellow teen
WEB EXTRA: Local woman stresses importance of organ donation as she waits for kidney and liver
Raiders Stadium construction triggering area growth