Driving You Crazy

What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed., May 22, 2019

NHP caught a speeder doing 117mph

By:
Posted: May 22, 2019 / 07:55 AM PDT / Updated: May 22, 2019 / 07:55 AM PDT

Something that drives just about all of us crazy - unless you're the person trying to get away with it: speeding.

We've all seen them: the bobbers and weavers, the tailgaters who can't wait to jump in front of you - - only to turn right – right in front of you - at the next exit or street.

And - let's be real here - just about anyone who's ever gotten behind the wheel has probably pushed the speedometer beyond wherever it's supposed to be.

But then there are the drivers who aren't just speeding. They're putting not only their lives in jeopardy, but also the lives of anyone and everyone around them.

Did you see the tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol on Monday?

"Folks really enjoyed EDC [the Electric Daisy Carnival] this weekend, now that it’s over they can['t] get out of Nevada quick enough. This reveler was stopped in Primm going 117mph. Their next trip back to Nevada will be to Goodsprings Justice Court.”

Now imagine someone trying that as the only person in their car - in an H-O-V lane!

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there's something driving YOU crazy, send me an email: traffic8@lasvegasnow.com. Snail-mail works, too: 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas, 89109

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


