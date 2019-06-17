What’s Driving You Crazy? – Mon., June 17, 2019

PAVE-A-PALOOZA is not done yet

This past’s weekend closure of northbound I-15 between Sahara and D Street may have been the toughest part of the marathon push to the Project Neon finish line next month.

But freeway drivers need to kknow that not all of their pavement has been paloozad.

Starting at 9 Tuesday night, NDOT is taking away the southbound side of the 15 for the short stretch from Russell Road to the 215. It’s scheduled to reopen at 5 Wednesday morning.

You’ll be coned off to those collector-road lanes just west of the freeway down to the 215. It shouldn’t be a huge troublemaker for the overnight drivers.

Project Neon is closer and closer to being in your rear view mirror – just not yet!

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!