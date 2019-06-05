What’s Driving You Crazy? – Wed., June 5, 2019

Work on the 95 – on opposite ends of the valley may drive you crazy in both the far northwest and in the southeast in Henderson.

From 8am and scheduled to run until 1pm Thursday, the far right lane of the northbound 95/515 will be taken away from College up to Horizon Drive. NDOT’s Tony Illia says they’ll be doing bridge deck work and spall repair. Junior Traffic Buddies: here’s a quick refresher from Christopher Friend of penn state university.

”Concrete spalling is a form of deterioration within a reinforced or prestressed concre te system, occurring at the surface where concrete will decompose, often leaving steel reinforcement visible and open to additional corrosion. ”

Up to the northwest now where you’ll be down a couple of access ramps for a few hours at a time. NDOT’s taking the ramp from Durango to the north 95 for two hours – from 9 to 11 Thursday night. Then from 11 Thursday night to 4 Friday morning you won’t be able to get to the *south 95 from Skye Canyon. In both of those cases crews are starting the ground work for what will eventually be more of those fancy overhead messaging signs.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!