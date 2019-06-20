New Kyle Canyon exit at US95

Part of the widening of the freeway between Ann Rd & Mt Charleston

The Nevada Dept of Transportation held a ceremony Thursday (062019) to mark another milestone in the $78-million widening of the freeway between Ann Road and Kyle Canyon. Nathan Tannenbaum reports.

Drivers on US95 in the far northwest valley are well aware of all the construction work that’s been going on for more than a year in this area: the cones, the detours, and the delays.

Representatives from the NDOT, Regional Flood Control District, US Forest Service (even Smokey Bear) were on hand to mark the occasion.

Sue Klekar, from the Nevada office of the Federal Highway Administration, said the entire area will eventually be part of Interstate 11, connecting Phoenix to Las Vegas – as well as Reno and Carson City.

The new interchange will help handle the ongoing growth in the area, with number of cars there expected to double in the next couple of decades.