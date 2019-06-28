What’s Driving You Crazy? – Traffic signal timing

The timing of a traffic light is driving at least one viewer crazy.

Catherine writes:

”At the intersection of Lake Mead Pkwy and Burkholder in Henderson, waiting for the left turn signal is soooooo looooong. Oncoming traffic from Warm Springs is far away and is only busy during rush hour. You can wait for 2-3 minutes and no traffic is coming from Warm Springs before light changes. Can they change the timing or something? Thanks.”

Catherine, they *can change the timing, but if no one lets the Regional Transportation Commission know about it, they probably won’t. This isn’t just for you, it’s for anyone who’s concerned about any traffic signal anywhere in the valley. There are thousands of them, and the RTC can’t watch alll of them all the time. they *want you to reach out. Their phone # 702 928-cone (2663) and their email: seeingorangenv@rtcsnv.com.

