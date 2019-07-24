Career Bound: Aviation students get scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three students from Fargo, North Dakota get ready to take off on their aviation career. They are the recipients of the Allegiant Careers in Aviation Scholarship.

The money awarded aims to encourage students to pursue careers in the airline industry.

Allegiant invited them to tour the Las Vegas headquarters and get some hands-on experience in a flight simulator. Allegiant wants to show the students other options beside being a pilot or flight attendant. Allegiant chose Fargo because the school district offers a similar aviation magnet program as seen at Rancho High School.