Drivers busted with illegal fireworks

Photo provided by NHP shows some of the $5,000-worth of fireworks confiscated.

The Nevada Highway Patrol confiscated an estimated $5,000 worth of illegal fireworks during one patrol Wednesday afternoon.











Troopers staked out Highway 160, the main route between Las Vegas and Pahrump. They made 67 vehicle stops and issued 15 misdemeanor citations for possessing dangerous fireworks within Clark County, according to NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

NHP released photographs showing the seized fireworks. Trooper Buratczuk said the fireworks were turned over to the Clark County Fire Department so they could be safely destroyed.