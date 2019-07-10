Experts warn online daters after woman arrested for allegedly trying to rob date

The woman accused of attempting to rob a 25-year-old man she met through an online dating app appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning. According to Metro Police, 21-year-old Diamond Williams met the man through an online dating app and allegedly attempted to rob him early Monday morning, along with three unidentified men.

According to employees of the Siegal Select apartments near the Las Vegas Strip, Williams was a resident of the complex and allegedly met up with the 25-year-old man on-property.

Just like that young man, many people across the valley have used different mobile applications that make going on dates as simple as a swipe. “I’ve talked to people here and there on apps, and there are definitely some people that are kinda sketchy or say things that are alarming, so I’m always really cautious,” says one user, Olivia.

Experts say there are ways a situation like the one involving Williams can be avoided. “Really the important thing is don’t put too much information on it,” says former Henderson Police Chief Tommy Burns. “Communicate before meeting, meet in a public place, and most critical is to let others know where you’re gonna be. Look up the person on the internet. They’re looking you up, so look them up see who they are.”

As for Olivia, she’ll continue to screen potential dates and hopes others do the same. “You don’t the the other person,” she stressed. “You don’t know their intentions. You don’t know what they’re capable of.”

Diamond Williams is due back in court July 11.