Nevada sees increase in need for food assistance programs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most states have seen a decline in the number of people that use the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. Nevada, however is one of five that has a seen a growth.

About 400,000 people in Nevada currently use the program. A change is coming in July when benefits will be issued out over the first 10 days of the month.

The state says doing that will help avoid strain on food pantries at the end of the month.

Nearly two-thirds of students in the Clark County School District qualify for the federal free and reduced-lunch program. That’s about 213,000 kids. More than half of the students get two of their meals a day at their school.

Schools offer breakfast and lunch over the summer and there is no need to enroll. Click here for locations.