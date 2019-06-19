Parking violators can pay tickets with school supply donation for limited time

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday in favor of allowing parking tickets issued between June 19 – July 19, 2019, to be paid with donations of school supplies.

Any supplies taken in by the city through the program will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is associated with the Public Education Foundation.

Those with parking citations should bring unwrapped school supplies of equal or higher value to their fine to the Parking Services Offices at 500 S. Main St. However, for it to count, it has to be done within 30 days of the citation date, and a purchase receipt for the donation is required. In addition, only non-public safety citations are eligible for this program.

In July of 2016, the City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this occasional program allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines.

Some of the items being accepted include: