UNLV welcomes future doctors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – UNLV’s School of Medicine welcomed its next group of future doctors Monday. Sixty students came together for the first time to be fitted for their white coats and meet their teachers.

Classes start this week. This is just the third class to join the medical school. Current students say it’s just the beginning for the university.

“It’s going to be cool to see the school get to the capacity it’s supposed to be at. Eventually we’ll have four classes rotating through. We’ll have 240 constantly on campus. We’re almost there, we’re almost full. It’s exciting to see that. We’re just seeing it grow and grow,” said Gregory Schreck, UNLV medical student.

Over the next few years, the goal is to grow the class sizes to 180 students.

The hope is that once students graduate, they choose to stay in Las Vegas and help bolster the local medical community.