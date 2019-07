LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grandfather, and huge Lady Gaga fan, just got the gift of a lifetime from his granddaughter.

He will be seeing Lady Gaga live in Las Vegas!

MY GRANDPAS FACE WHEN HE FOUND OUT WE WERE SEEING LADY GAGA I CANT HES SO PURE HE LOVES HER SO MUCH 😩πŸ₯ΊπŸ˜­ @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/o5GsUR3uBG — whit πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ (@boybehindbricks) June 28, 2019

The tickets were for her May 2020 show at the Park Theater, but Park MGM saw the viral video and decided why wait?

Hopefully this grandpa gets to meet Gaga and complete this amazing story.