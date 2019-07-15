Vanessa Murphy

Send Vanessa an email

Follow Vanessa on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Vanessa Murphy joined the 8 News Now Team in October 2013.

Prior to moving to Las Vegas, the native New Yorker worked as a producer for ABC News on the medical documentary series, NY Med. She also reported at News 12 in Connecticut.

IN 2011, Vanessa was named a Journalism Fellow for Criminal Justice reporting through the H.F. Guggenheim Foundation. She is a member of Investigative Reporters and Editors and the Society of Professional Journalists. She is a graduate of both the Metro Police Citizens Academy and the FBI Citizens Academy.

Vanessa began her reporting career in the Midwest. While working for KLJB-TV in Iowa, she broke the investigation of tainted meat in local schools, which lead to a recall. Her coverage of the Iowa caucuses included interviews with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Mitt Romney. At WAND-TV in central Illinois, she specialized in investigative reports.

Vanessa began her television career working behind the scenes at ABC News, CBS News, and MTV Networks. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University. Upon graduation, she won a student journalism contest, which earned her an educational trip to Switzerland.

Vanessa is always looking for story ideas.