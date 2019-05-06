VEGAS FUGITIVE: David Dades, Jr. is in police custody

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS-TV) — David Dades, Jr. was arrested Monday, May 6 when he turned himself into the Nye County Sheriff’s office.

On April 25, the 8 News NOW I-Team reported that the U.S. Marshals believed David Dades, Jr. was hiding out in southern Nevada, so authorities want to alert the public. Dades is accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl.

VEGAS FUGITIVE: David Dades, Jr.

The U.S. Marshals didn’t know his exact location, but they believed he was in the Las Vegas valley.

An arrest warrant was issued out of Nye County this month for Dades for sexual assault, child abuse, and other charges. Investigators say they believe family and friends are harboring Dades.

Dades was booked into the Nye County detention center in Pahrump.