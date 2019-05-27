Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Monday Morning 052719

Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Mon., May 27, 2019

A combination of sunshine and stormclouds with little or no accumulation.

The only active weather alert in the area is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Spring Mountains until 11am. Up to 3 inches of rain and/or snow may fall before the end of the day.

After the possibility of another Record Low Maximum today (current "coolest high" for May 27 is 73 from 1971 - we're forecasting 72 for today) we start the climb back to near normal. 80s for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday then 90 and above into the weekend.