Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Monday Morning 052719
No summer-like weather here for Memorial Day
A combination of sunshine and stormclouds with little or no accumulation.
The only active weather alert in the area is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Spring Mountains until 11am. Up to 3 inches of rain and/or snow may fall before the end of the day.
After the possibility of another Record Low Maximum today (current "coolest high" for May 27 is 73 from 1971 - we're forecasting 72 for today) we start the climb back to near normal. 80s for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday then 90 and above into the weekend.
More Forecast Stories
-
Sally's Forecast: Sunday, May 26by Sally Jaramillo / May 27, 2019
Cool, unsettled, and breezy weather this weekend will be replaced with warmer and drier weather for much of the region with temperatures reaching near normals by the end of the week. Moisture lingering in the southern Great Basin will help fuel afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances while most of the Mojave will remain dry.Read the Full Article
-
Sally's Saturday Forecast: May, 25by Sally Jaramillo / May 27, 2019
A late season storm system will bring another round of high elevation snow and widespread shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly north of Interstate 40 Sunday into Monday. Cool and unsettled weather will persist through Memorial Day before temperatures gradually rebound and conditions dry out next week.Read the Full Article
-
Nate's 7-Day Forecast - Friday morning, May 24, 2019by Nathan Tannenbaum / May 24, 2019
We're sure not getting back to the normal high for this time of year - the low 90s – any time soon. We didn't even make it to 70 yesterday (high was 69).
We are expecting a *little* bit more in the warmth department – but not much: maybe 75 for the high this afternoon.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
