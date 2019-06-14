Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, June 14, 2019

Excessive Heat Warning EXPIRED as scheduled at 8 last night

After starting out mostly sunny, we’ll see stormclouds building throughout the afternoon – mostly over the Spring and Sheep Mountains to the west and north of the valley. There’s no accumulation of rain in the forecast. In fact, what you’ll mainly see is a lot of stormy-LOOKING clouds with what may look like rain coming out of them. Technically that’s known as virga. In Nate’s weather dictionary it’s “evap-o-rain.” There’s concern that there might be strong wind gusts – or outflow – from those virga shafts – possibly up to 35mph, along with sharp temperature drops. We’re expecting the high to reach 100 this afternoon, but it depends on the timing of cloud cover.

All the potential for storminess moves on tonight to make a nice Fathers Day weekend with a high of 102 for Saturday and 101 for Sunday.

We’ll warm back up to around 104 by mid-week.