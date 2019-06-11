Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning 061119

The National Weather Service’s first EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING of 2019 starts at 10 this morning and is scheduled ot run until 8 tomorrow night.

We’ll continue to see high clouds streaming across the southern Nevada sky, but they won’t stop the heat.

Mostly sunny with the high reaching 105 (record high for today is 109)

Mostly sunny Wednesday with the high up to 107 (record high for tomorrow is 112)

High temps slowly back down – but only a little: 104 for Thursday, 102 for Friday, 101 Saturday and 100 Sunday.