Tedd’s forecast for July 17th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: The dry days continue as humidity remains low and winds remain high. However, temps are finally dropping to near normal after scorching heat over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories