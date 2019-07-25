Skip to content
Tedd’s Forecast for July 24th
Weather
Posted:
Jul 24, 2019 / 11:06 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2019 / 11:07 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Monsoon storms continue tomorrow as flash flood alerts are also extended in Lincoln and Nye counties. A drying trend commences over the weekend bringing extra hot temps to the region.
